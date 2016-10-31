Oct 31 Callidus Capital Corp :

* Callidus -under revised offer, offered to purchase for cancellation up to 5 million of its outstanding common shares at $16.50 per share

* Callidus Capital Corp says under revised offer, aggregate maximum purchase price payable by callidus is C$83.7 million

* Callidus Capital appoints Goldman, Sachs & Co. as financial advisor to lead privatization process, extends substantial issuer bid and increases size by an additional 1.5 million shares, and expects to close securitization program by November 15, 2016