BRIEF-Altagas to acquire WGL Holdings in C$8.4 bln deal
* Says under terms of transaction, WGL shareholders will receive US$88.25 in cash per WGL share
Oct 31 Suncor Energy Inc
* Suncor Energy sells Petro-Canada lubricants business for $1.125 billion
* Suncor Energy Inc says under terms of agreement, Hollyfrontier will continue to operate lubricants business under Petro-Canada trademark
* Sale includes PCLI's production and manufacturing centre in Mississauga, Ontario
* Sale includes global marketing and distribution assets held by PCLI including global offices
* Suncor - Sale includes PCLI's production and manufacturing centre in Mississauga, Ontario and global marketing and distribution assets held by PCLI
Jan 25 Energy infrastructure company AltaGas Ltd said on Wednesday it would buy WGL Holdings Inc in a deal valued at C$8.4 billion ($6.42 billion).
Jan 25 * Better Demand, Low Inventories And Future Deficits Point To "Bright Future" For Copper - Freeport-mcmoran CEO Richard Adkerson says