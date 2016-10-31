BRIEF-Capstream announces resignation of CFO
* Shogo Suzuki has resigned as chief financial officer of company for personal reasons
Oct 31 Invacare Corp -
* Invacare Corporation announces financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2016
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.37 from continuing operations
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.15 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 sales $268.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $271.5 million
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.37 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Spreadbetting group CMC Markets Plc on Thursday warned of continued uncertainty from a regulatory clampdown on spread betting, but said client trading activity in the third quarter had seen "some" improvement from the previous quarter.
* Facebook Inc says introducing a new privacy basics to make it easier for people to find tools for controlling their information on facebook