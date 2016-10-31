BRIEF-Altagas to acquire WGL Holdings in C$8.4 bln deal
* Says under terms of transaction, WGL shareholders will receive US$88.25 in cash per WGL share
Oct 31 Hollyfrontier Corp -
* Hollyfrontier to acquire Suncor Energy's petro-Canada lubricants business
* To acquire Suncor Energy's petro-Canada lubricants business for C$1.125 billion
* Hollyfrontier Corp says anticipates acquisition will be immediately accretive to company's earnings per share and cash flow
* Hollyfrontier expects to fund transaction with a combination of debt and cash on hand
* With this transaction, company also acquires a perpetual exclusive license to use petro-Canada trademark in association with lubricants
* Deal for C$1.125 billion includes working capital with an estimated value of c$342 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Energy infrastructure company AltaGas Ltd said on Wednesday it would buy WGL Holdings Inc in a deal valued at C$8.4 billion ($6.42 billion).
