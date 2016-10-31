Oct 31 CenturyLink Inc :
* CenturyLink Inc says expects Q4 2016 operating cash flow
to be relatively flat compared to q3 2016
* Sees Q4 operating revenues $4.28 billion to $4.34 billion
* Sees Q4 adjusted diluted EPS $0.53 to $0.59
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.64, revenue view $4.38
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CenturyLink reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.56
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share $0.28
* Q3 revenue $4.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.38 billion
