BRIEF-Capstream announces resignation of CFO
* Shogo Suzuki has resigned as chief financial officer of company for personal reasons
Oct 31 Level 3 Communications Inc :
* Q3 earnings per share $0.40
* Level 3 Communications Inc - now expect capital expenditures to be approximately 16 percent of total revenue for full year 2016
* Level 3 Communications Inc - reiterating outlook of 10 to 12 percent adjusted EBITDA growth and $1.0 to $1.1 billion of free cash flow for full year 2016
* Level 3 reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 revenue $2.033 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.07 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Spreadbetting group CMC Markets Plc on Thursday warned of continued uncertainty from a regulatory clampdown on spread betting, but said client trading activity in the third quarter had seen "some" improvement from the previous quarter.
* Facebook Inc says introducing a new privacy basics to make it easier for people to find tools for controlling their information on facebook