Oct 31 Level 3 Communications Inc :

* Q3 earnings per share $0.40

* Level 3 Communications Inc - now expect capital expenditures to be approximately 16 percent of total revenue for full year 2016

* Level 3 Communications Inc - reiterating outlook of 10 to 12 percent adjusted EBITDA growth and $1.0 to $1.1 billion of free cash flow for full year 2016

* Level 3 reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $2.033 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.07 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: