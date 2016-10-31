Oct 31 Suncoke Energy Inc :

* Suncoke Energy Inc - deal for $17.80 per SXCP common unit

* SXCP's 7.375% senior notes due 2020 will remain outstanding

* Suncoke Energy Inc says assuming completion of proposed transaction, SXCP will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of SXC

* Suncoke Energy Inc says SXCP's 7.375% senior notes due 2020 will remain outstanding

* Suncoke Energy - SXC expects board of SXCP's general partner will delegate authority to evaluate proposal to its conflicts committee

* Merger of SXC and SXCP will result in "significant" cash flow accretion to SXC shareholders

* Suncoke Energy, Inc. Proposes to acquire all publicly traded common units of Suncoke Energy Partners, L.P. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: