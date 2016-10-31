Oct 31 Suncoke Energy Inc :
* Suncoke Energy Inc - deal for $17.80 per SXCP common unit
* Suncoke Energy Inc says assuming completion of proposed
transaction, SXCP will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of SXC
* Suncoke Energy Inc says SXCP's 7.375% senior notes due
2020 will remain outstanding
* Suncoke Energy - SXC expects board of SXCP's general
partner will delegate authority to evaluate proposal to its
conflicts committee
* Merger of SXC and SXCP will result in "significant" cash
flow accretion to SXC shareholders
* Suncoke Energy, Inc. Proposes to acquire all publicly
traded common units of Suncoke Energy Partners, L.P.
