Oct 31 Noble Energy Inc
* Consol Energy and Noble Energy announce agreement to
separate Marcellus shale joint venture
* Noble Energy says under agreement each party will own and
operate a 100% interest in its properties and wells in two
separate operating areas
* Noble Energy says two cos negotiated separation of jv
formed in 2011 for exploration, development, and operation of
primarily Marcellus shale properties
* Noble Energy says closing of exchange agreement is not
subject to a financing condition and is expected to close in Q4
of 2016
* Noble Energy says in addition to acreage, production
realignment between 2 cos, Noble will also remit cash payment of
about $205 million to Consol Energy
* Noble Energy says exchange of properties, cash result in
elimination of remaining outstanding carry cost obligation due
from Noble Energy to Consol Energy
