Oct 31 Nextera Energy Inc
* Nextera Energy reaches agreement for an affiliate to merge
with Texas Transmission Holdings Corporation, including its
approximately 20 percent indirect interest in Oncor Electric
Delivery Company
* Nextera Energy says deal for merger consideration of
approximately $2.4 billion
* Nextera Energy says it will pay 100 percent of merger
consideration in cash
* Nextera Energy says reached an agreement to acquire
remaining 0.22 percent interest in Oncor that is owned by Oncor
Management Investment
* Nextera Energy says no debt will reside at TTHC or Texas
Transmission Investment LLC upon close of merger
* Transaction is not subject to any financing contingencies
* Nextera Energy says it expects to fund merger
consideration through a combination of debt and equity
* Nextera Energy says combined with co's deal to acquire
energy future holdings' about 80 percent interest in Oncor, deal
would result in co owning 100 percent of Oncor
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: