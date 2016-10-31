Oct 31 Cooper Tire & Rubber Co

* Q3 raw material costs increased 4 percent from q2 of 2016, which was in line with company's expectations

* Qtrly unit volume was approximately flat with a year ago.

* Qtrly net sales decreased 4.0 percent to $751 million.

* Anticipates q4 raw material costs will be up modestly from q3

* Capital expenditures, excluding impact of acquisitions, are expected to range from $180 million to $200 million for fy 2016

* Cooper tire & rubber company reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.04 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.90

* Q3 sales $751 million versus i/b/e/s view $790.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S