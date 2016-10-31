Oct 31 Cooper Tire & Rubber Co
* Q3 raw material costs increased 4 percent from q2 of 2016,
which was in line with company's expectations
* Qtrly unit volume was approximately flat with a year ago.
* Qtrly net sales decreased 4.0 percent to $751 million.
* Anticipates q4 raw material costs will be up modestly from
q3
* Capital expenditures, excluding impact of acquisitions,
are expected to range from $180 million to $200 million for fy
2016
* Cooper tire & rubber company reports third quarter 2016
results
* Q3 earnings per share $1.04 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.90
* Q3 sales $751 million versus i/b/e/s view $790.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
