BRIEF-Capstream announces resignation of CFO
* Shogo Suzuki has resigned as chief financial officer of company for personal reasons
Oct 31 Armstrong World Industries Inc :
* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.99
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says Q3 sales improved by $6 million over q3'15
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.20 to $2.30
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 sales $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion on constant currency bases
* Fy2016 revenue view $1.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Armstrong world industries reports third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shogo Suzuki has resigned as chief financial officer of company for personal reasons
Jan 26 Spreadbetting group CMC Markets Plc on Thursday warned of continued uncertainty from a regulatory clampdown on spread betting, but said client trading activity in the third quarter had seen "some" improvement from the previous quarter.
* Facebook Inc says introducing a new privacy basics to make it easier for people to find tools for controlling their information on facebook