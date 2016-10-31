Oct 31 Catalyst Paper Corp :
* Catalyst Paper Corp - agreement includes conversion of
notes, including accrued, unpaid interest until Nov 1 into a
term loan, common shares of co
* Catalyst Paper Corp - agreement includes conversion to
equity of interest that is scheduled to be paid on notes on
November 1, 2016
* Catalyst Paper - agreement includes deferral of interest
payment accruing subsequent to Nov 1 on notes until
implementation of alternative recap plan
* Catalyst Paper Corp - implementation of plan would not
affect any contractual relationships with trade vendors or any
amounts owing to them
* Catalyst Paper announces execution of a support agreement
with principal noteholders for recapitalization
