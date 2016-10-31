Oct 31 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc
* PSEG announces 2016 third quarter results
* Public Service Enterprise Group says full year 2016
non-GAAP operating earnings guidance adjusted to $2.80 - $2.95
per share
* Q3 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $0.88
* PSEG power forecast for output in 2017 and 2018 has been
reduced by approximately 3 - 4%
* Forecast of PSEG power's non-GAAP operating earnings for
2016 is now $460 - $500 million
* PSEG says net income in quarter was also impacted by our
decision to retire Hudson and Mercer coal-fired generating
stations in 2017
* Public Service Enterprise Group says PSEG power's non-GAAP
operating forecast represents non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for full
year of $1,270 - $1,335 million
* Sees 2016 PSEG non-GAAP operating earnings $900 million -
$935 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.86 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $2.80
to $2.95
