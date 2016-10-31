Oct 31 Teamhealth Holdings Inc
* Teamhealth to be acquired by blackstone
* Teamhealth holdings inc says blackstone and its
co-investors will acquire all of outstanding shares of
teamhealth common stock for $43.50 per share in cash
* Definitive agreement to be acquired by funds affiliated
with Blackstone and certain co-investors in transaction valued
at about $6.1 billion
* Merger agreement includes a "go-shop" period
* Board of directors recommends that stockholders approve
agreement
* Following completion of transaction, co will become a
privately held company, wholly owned by funds affiliated with
Blackstone
* Goldman, Sachs & Co is acting as lead financial advisor
and Citi is acting as co-financial advisor to Teamhealth
* Jana Partners has entered into a voting agreement, has
agreed to vote its beneficially owned shares in favor of
transaction
