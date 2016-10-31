Oct 31 Teamhealth Holdings Inc

* Teamhealth to be acquired by blackstone

* Teamhealth holdings inc says blackstone and its co-investors will acquire all of outstanding shares of teamhealth common stock for $43.50 per share in cash

* Definitive agreement to be acquired by funds affiliated with Blackstone and certain co-investors in transaction valued at about $6.1 billion

* Merger agreement includes a "go-shop" period

* Board of directors recommends that stockholders approve agreement

* Following completion of transaction, co will become a privately held company, wholly owned by funds affiliated with Blackstone

* Goldman, Sachs & Co is acting as lead financial advisor and Citi is acting as co-financial advisor to Teamhealth

* Jana Partners has entered into a voting agreement, has agreed to vote its beneficially owned shares in favor of transaction

* Jana Partners has entered into a voting agreement, has agreed to vote its beneficially owned shares in favor of transaction