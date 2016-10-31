BRIEF-Altagas to acquire WGL Holdings in C$8.4 bln deal
* Says under terms of transaction, WGL shareholders will receive US$88.25 in cash per WGL share
Oct 31 Tag Oil Ltd
* Tag will acquire a 100% right, title and interest in pl17 and all related assets for consideration of aud$2.5 million
* Tag oil announces definitive agreement to acquire assets located in australia's surat basin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Energy infrastructure company AltaGas Ltd said on Wednesday it would buy WGL Holdings Inc in a deal valued at C$8.4 billion ($6.42 billion).
Jan 25 * Better Demand, Low Inventories And Future Deficits Point To "Bright Future" For Copper - Freeport-mcmoran CEO Richard Adkerson says