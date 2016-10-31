BRIEF-United Rentals to acquire NES Rentals
* United Rentals Inc -deal expected to be broadly accretive with substantial synergies
Oct 31 American Water Works Company Inc
* Pennsylvania American Water expands wastewater footprint with municipal system acquisition in Cumberland county
* American Water Works Company Inc -Purchase price is approximately $23 million
* American Water Works Company - post deal all of Borough's outstanding debt, currently $16 million, will be eliminated by retiring General Obligation bonds Source text :
Jan 25 United Rentals Inc, the world's largest equipment rental company, said on Wednesday it would buy NES Rentals Holdings II Inc for about $965 million in cash.
* Says under terms of transaction, WGL shareholders will receive US$88.25 in cash per WGL share