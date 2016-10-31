Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 26
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Oct 31 Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc
* Servicemaster announces launch of senior unsecured notes offering
* Servicemaster Global Holdings- co's unit intends to commence a private offering of $1 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes
* Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc - intends to use proceeds to fund refinancing of its existing term loan facility and pay related fees and expenses Source text for Eikon:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
* J&J says deal immediately accretive to adjusted EPS (Adds details, shares, analyst)
LONDON, Jan 26 Sky, the European pay-TV group that has accepted a buy-out offer from shareholder Rupert Murdoch, reported 679 million pounds in first-half operating profit, down 9 percent, after it absorbed a big hike in Premier League soccer costs.