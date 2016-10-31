BRIEF-McKesson to acquire CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 bln
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.86 from continuing operations
Oct 31 Leading Brands Inc
* Leading Brands, Inc. Enters into binding agreement to sell Edmonton bottling plant land and building
* Leading Brands Inc says no other terms were disclosed
* Leading Brands Inc - Transaction is for all cash Source text :
Jan 25 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp said it would buy privately held CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 billion to strengthen its technology offerings to pharmaceutical manufacturers, clinicians and health insurers.
* Shareholders of Eldorado Resorts and Isle of Capri Casinos vote to approve Eldorado's acquisition of Isle of Capri