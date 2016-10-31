Oct 31 Heartland Financial USA Inc

* Heartland Financial USA Inc - Net interest income increased $14.0 million or 23% to $73.7 million in Q3 of 2016

* Heartland Financial USA, Inc. reports 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.81

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S