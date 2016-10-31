J&J to buy Actelion for $30 billion
ZURICH, Jan 26 Swiss biotech company Actelion said on Thursday it had agreed to be purchased by Johnson & Johnson in a $30 billion deal.
Oct 31 MYR Group Inc
* MYR Group Inc - Deal for $16.1 million cdn
* MYR Group Inc- WPE will operate as Western Pacific Enterprises Ltd. as part of MYR Group
* MYR Group Inc. acquires British Columbia Electrical contractor Western Pacific Enterprises Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
