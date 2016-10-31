Cancer, hepatitis treatments set for boost as China overhauls drugs list
* Inclusion makes medicines accessible through state insurance
Oct 31 Sterling Construction Company Inc
* Total backlog at Sept 30, 2016 of $820 million was up 7.8% from Dec 31, 2015 and was up 14.2% from Q3 of 2015
* We are revising our outlook for balance of 2016 and now expect our net income for Q4, one of our seasonally slowest quarters, to approximate breakeven
* Sterling Construction Company - Qtrly net income per share attributable to common stockholders was $0.10; expect net income for Q4 to approximate breakeven
* Sterling Construction Company, Inc. reports 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 revenue rose 16.8 percent to $205.6 million
* Sees Q4 revenue $150 million to $170 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Inclusion makes medicines accessible through state insurance
* Says Vimpelcom and co appoints Matthieu Galvani CEO of Djezzy Source: (http://bit.ly/2jU69x8) Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,164.43 points on Wednesday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair is planning for major disruption in its business as a result of Brexit including the outside possibility it may have to move its entire UK fleet to continental Europe, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters in an interview. * RB