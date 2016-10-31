Oct 31 Sterling Construction Company Inc

* Total backlog at Sept 30, 2016 of $820 million was up 7.8% from Dec 31, 2015 and was up 14.2% from Q3 of 2015

* We are revising our outlook for balance of 2016 and now expect our net income for Q4, one of our seasonally slowest quarters, to approximate breakeven

* Sterling Construction Company - Qtrly net income per share attributable to common stockholders was $0.10; expect net income for Q4 to approximate breakeven

* Sterling Construction Company, Inc. reports 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 revenue rose 16.8 percent to $205.6 million

* Sees Q4 revenue $150 million to $170 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: