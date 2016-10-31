BRIEF-Citigroup announces about 663 mln euros redemption of notes due Nov 2017
* Cash redemption price payable for notes on redemption date will equal par plus EUR1.58 million in accrued and unpaid interest
Oct 31 Agree Realty Corp -
* To use proceeds of offering to reduce amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility,fund property acquisitions, development activity
* Agree Realty Corporation announces exercise of underwriters' overallotment option and subsequent closing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Plan to remove spent nuclear fuel from Fukushima Daiichi power plant hit by march 2011 tsunami postponed again due to delays in preparation
* Files for common stock shelf of up to $257.5 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kunv78) Further company coverage: