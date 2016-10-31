Cancer, hepatitis treatments set for boost as China overhauls drugs list
* Inclusion makes medicines accessible through state insurance
Oct 31 Durect Corp
* Durect-Report data from cohort 1 of first patient study with DUR-928,single dose provided signals of DUR-928 activity in cirrhotic,non-cirrhotic NASH patients
* Durect Corp - Recent DUR-928 data in patients are consistent with DUR-928 activities previously demonstrated in animal models and in cell cultures
* Durect - Reporting on 2 new animal studies suggestive of DUR-928's potential therapeutic activities in fibrotic and cholestatic liver diseases
* Durect Corp - Preparing two IND's to enable future clinical trials in U.S for DUR-928
* Durect Corporation announces update on DUR-928 development program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Inclusion makes medicines accessible through state insurance
* Says Vimpelcom and co appoints Matthieu Galvani CEO of Djezzy Source: (http://bit.ly/2jU69x8) Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,164.43 points on Wednesday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair is planning for major disruption in its business as a result of Brexit including the outside possibility it may have to move its entire UK fleet to continental Europe, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters in an interview. * RB