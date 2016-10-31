J&J to buy Actelion for $30 billion
ZURICH, Jan 26 Swiss biotech company Actelion said on Thursday it had agreed to be purchased by Johnson & Johnson in a $30 billion deal.
Oct 31 Oculus Innovative Sciences Inc
* Oculus Innovative Sciences sells Latin America business to Invekra S.A.P.I. De C.V. for $19.5 million in cash
* Oculus Innovative Sciences Inc - deal for $19.5 million in cash
* Oculus Innovative Sciences Inc - Invekra will pay Oculus a three percent payment on all Latin American revenues outside of Mexico
* Oculus Innovative Sciences - to maintain manufacturing facility in Guadalajara, Mexico for production of its Oculus-branded microdacyn-based products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
