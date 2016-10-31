Oct 31 ONE Gas Inc -

* Says total natural gas sales volumes were 11.3 bcf in Q3 2016, down 1 percent compared with same period last year

* Says co affirmed its 2016 financial guidance

* Says capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $305 million in 2016

* Says total Q3 natural gas volumes delivered were 57.3 bcf in Q3 2016, up 5 percent compared with same period last year

* One gas announces third-quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.24

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: