Oct 31 Vornado Realty Trust :
* Vornado Realty Trust - combined company will be named JBG
SMITH properties
* Vornado Realty Trust - entered into a definitive agreement
to merge SpinCo with operating company and certain select assets
of JBG companies
* Vornado Realty- Vornado shareholders are expected to own
approximately 74 pct of combined company, Jbg Limited partners
are expected to own about 20 pct
* Combination is expected to result in approximately $35
million of synergies
* Vornado Realty Trust- Steven Roth, Vornado's chairman and
chief executive officer, will be chairman of board
* Vornado Realty Trust - bg management is expected to own
approximately 6 pct of combined co
* $8.4 billion transaction represents next step in value
creation strategy
* Vornado Realty Trust- new company will look outside for a
CFO and intends to have that individual in place before close of
transaction
* Vornado Realty Trust - new company will continue to manage
JBG funds' assets that are not being contributed for customary
fees
* Vornado Realty Trust - new company will not raise new
investment funds
* Vornado Realty-pro rata distribution of JBG SMITH's shares
to Vornado shareholders, Vornado Realty L.P. unitholders
intended as tax-free spin-off
* Vornado to spin off its Washington, DC business and merge
it with the JBG Companies
