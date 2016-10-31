Oct 31 Catalent Inc :

* Catalent Inc - board decreased its size from 10 directors to 9

* Catalent Inc - appointed Catalent President and Chief Executive Officer John Chiminski, an existing member of board, as board chair

* Catalent Inc - added Uwe Röhrhoff as an independent member of its board of directors

