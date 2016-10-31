Cancer, hepatitis treatments set for boost as China overhauls drugs list
* Inclusion makes medicines accessible through state insurance
Oct 31 Tenet Healthcare Corp
* Tenet reports results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016
* Sees FY 2016 loss per share $0.95 to $1.00 from continuing operations
* Tenet Healthcare - Updated 2016 outlook, which includes net income from continuing operations of $9 million to $14 million, adjusted EBITDA of $600 million to $650 million in Q4
* Same-Hospital exchange admissions were 5,465 in Q3 of 2016, up 16.9 percent from Q3 of 2015
* Qtrly same-hospital exchange outpatient visits were 51,015, up 32.0 percent from Q3 of 2015
* Tenet Healthcare Corp - Sees FY adjusted free cash flow of $400 million to $600 million
* Tenet Healthcare Corp - Q3 net operating revenues $4,849 million versus $4,692 million last year
* Tenet reports results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.16 from continuing operations
* Q3 loss per share $0.09 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.16 to $1.21 from continuing operations
* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.17 to $0.22 from continuing operations
* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.09 to $0.14 from continuing operations
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $4.9 billion to $5.0 billion
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $19.65 billion to $19.8 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
