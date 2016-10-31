Cancer, hepatitis treatments set for boost as China overhauls drugs list
* Inclusion makes medicines accessible through state insurance
Oct 31 Omega Healthcare Investors Inc
* Omega Healthcare Investors Inc- Has revised its guidance for 2016 annual net income to be between $1.74 and $1.75 per share
* Omega Healthcare Investors -Revised annual 2016 adjusted FFO to be between $3.38 and $3.39 per share
* Q3 FFO per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 FFO per share view $3.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Omega announces third quarter 2016 financial results; $428m of new investments and increased dividend for 17th consecutive quarter
* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.83
* Q3 revenue $224.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $186.3 million
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $3.38 to $3.39
* Q3 FFO per share $0.80 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Inclusion makes medicines accessible through state insurance
* Says Vimpelcom and co appoints Matthieu Galvani CEO of Djezzy Source: (http://bit.ly/2jU69x8) Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,164.43 points on Wednesday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair is planning for major disruption in its business as a result of Brexit including the outside possibility it may have to move its entire UK fleet to continental Europe, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters in an interview. * RB