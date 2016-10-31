Oct 31 Omega Healthcare Investors Inc

* Omega Healthcare Investors Inc- Has revised its guidance for 2016 annual net income to be between $1.74 and $1.75 per share

* Omega Healthcare Investors -Revised annual 2016 adjusted FFO to be between $3.38 and $3.39 per share

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 FFO per share view $3.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Omega announces third quarter 2016 financial results; $428m of new investments and increased dividend for 17th consecutive quarter

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.83

* Q3 revenue $224.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $186.3 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $3.38 to $3.39

* Q3 FFO per share $0.80 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: