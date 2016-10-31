Cancer, hepatitis treatments set for boost as China overhauls drugs list
* Inclusion makes medicines accessible through state insurance
Oct 31 German American Bancorp Inc :
* German American Bancorp Inc - qtrly net interest income of $24.7 million an increase of 30% compared with quarter ended September 30, 2015
* German American Bancorp Inc- tax equivalent net interest margin for quarter ended September 30, 2016 was 3.75% compared with 3.86% in Q2 of 2016
* German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) reports record quarterly earnings
* Q3 earnings per share $0.67
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Inclusion makes medicines accessible through state insurance
* Says Vimpelcom and co appoints Matthieu Galvani CEO of Djezzy Source: (http://bit.ly/2jU69x8) Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,164.43 points on Wednesday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair is planning for major disruption in its business as a result of Brexit including the outside possibility it may have to move its entire UK fleet to continental Europe, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters in an interview. * RB