* Advansix Inc - its planned Q4 2016 turnaround activities will be extended due to additional, unplanned maintenance of its ammonia plant

* Advansix Inc - ammonia plant turnaround is now expected to continue for an additional two weeks to address significant inspection findings

* Advansix Inc - expects combined impact to Q4 2016 pre-tax income to be in range of $20 to $25 million as a result of lost sales

* Q4 plant turnaround activities had no adverse impact on Q3 2016 financial results

* Advansix provides operational update on its fourth quarter 2016 plant turnaround