Cancer, hepatitis treatments set for boost as China overhauls drugs list
* Inclusion makes medicines accessible through state insurance
Oct 31 Tennant Co
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 5 percent to $0.21 per share
* Tennant Co - Tennant board of directors also authorized a new share repurchase program of up to one million shares of company's common stock
* Tennant Co - new share repurchase program in addition to approximately 395,000 shares remaining under its current repurchase program
* Tennant Company board authorizes 5 percent quarterly dividend increase and repurchase of additional one million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Inclusion makes medicines accessible through state insurance
* Says Vimpelcom and co appoints Matthieu Galvani CEO of Djezzy Source: (http://bit.ly/2jU69x8) Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,164.43 points on Wednesday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair is planning for major disruption in its business as a result of Brexit including the outside possibility it may have to move its entire UK fleet to continental Europe, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters in an interview. * RB