Cancer, hepatitis treatments set for boost as China overhauls drugs list
* Inclusion makes medicines accessible through state insurance
Oct 31 Seaspan Corp
* Seaspan Corp qtrly loss per share $1.86
* Seaspan Corp - During quarter ended September 30, 2016, Seaspan recognized non-cash vessel impairments of $202.8 million
* Seaspan Corp - Qtrly normalized earnings per share $0.29
* Qtrly revenue $224.9 million versus $212.9 million
* Seaspan Corp - Recognized non-cash vessel impairments related to ten vessels under 5000 teu in size during quarter ended September 30
* Seaspan- Change in fair value of financial instruments resulted in a gain of $0.7 million,loss of $75.1 million for three,nine months ended Sept 30, 2016
* Seaspan reports financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Inclusion makes medicines accessible through state insurance
* Says Vimpelcom and co appoints Matthieu Galvani CEO of Djezzy Source: (http://bit.ly/2jU69x8) Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,164.43 points on Wednesday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair is planning for major disruption in its business as a result of Brexit including the outside possibility it may have to move its entire UK fleet to continental Europe, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters in an interview. * RB