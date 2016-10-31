J&J to buy Actelion for $30 billion
ZURICH, Jan 26 Swiss biotech company Actelion said on Thursday it had agreed to be purchased by Johnson & Johnson in a $30 billion deal.
Oct 31 Cabot Corp
* Cabot Corp - Expect to see moderate growth in 2017 across all segments
* Cabot Corp qtrly revenue $619 million versus $671 million
* Cabot Corp - Q1 is expected to be weaker sequentially due to typical seasonality and higher maintenance costs from anticipated plant turnarounds
* Q4 revenue view $654.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cabot Corp reports fourth quarter diluted EPS of $0.83 and adjusted EPS of $1.00
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.00
* Q4 earnings per share $0.83
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Jan 26 Swiss biotech company Actelion said on Thursday it had agreed to be purchased by Johnson & Johnson in a $30 billion deal.
WHISTLER, British Columbia, Jan 25 TransCanada Corp has yet to discuss the Keystone XL oil pipeline with shippers and is not certain if all were still in support of it, the company's CEO said on Wednesday in his first public comments since President Donald Trump revived the project.
* TechnipFMC receives well intervention Work From Inpex In Australia