Cancer, hepatitis treatments set for boost as China overhauls drugs list
* Inclusion makes medicines accessible through state insurance
Oct 31 Douglas Dynamics Inc
* Douglas Dynamics Inc - During Q3 of 2016, there were certain unusual items related to Dejana acquisition that negatively impacted company's results
* Douglas Dynamics Inc - Company is reiterating its 2016 financial outlook
* Douglas Dynamics - Certain unusual items negatively impacted co's results by approximately $6.2 million of pre-tax income, or $0.17 per diluted share in quarter
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.49, revenue view $428.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "We know our Q4 results will still be impacted by magnitude, timing and location of snowfall"
* Douglas Dynamics announces third quarter 2016 results
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.36 to $1.79
* Q3 earnings per share $0.32
* Q3 sales $123.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $131.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 sales $395 million to $450 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Inclusion makes medicines accessible through state insurance
* Says Vimpelcom and co appoints Matthieu Galvani CEO of Djezzy Source: (http://bit.ly/2jU69x8) Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,164.43 points on Wednesday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair is planning for major disruption in its business as a result of Brexit including the outside possibility it may have to move its entire UK fleet to continental Europe, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters in an interview. * RB