Nov 1 Callidus Capital Corp :
* Callidus capital corp - Callidus has taken up and accepted
for payment 157,844 shares that were validly deposited to offer
as of October 31, 2016
* Callidus capital - Following take-up of these shares, co
will have taken up, paid for 2,840,944 shares, or about 56% of
total eligible under offer
* Callidus - Offer is for purchase & cancellation by
Callidus of up to 5.07 million of outstanding common shares at
$16.50 per share, from shareholders
* Callidus Capital announces take-up of additional shares
under the outstanding substantial issuer bid
