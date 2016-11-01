Nov 1 Headwaters Inc
* Headwaters Incorporated announces fourth quarter and
fiscal 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.38 from continuing
operations
* Q4 earnings per share $0.21 from continuing operations
* Q4 revenue $291.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $303.8
million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Projected 2017 adjusted EBITDA growth of between 24% to
32%
* Anticipate generating free cash flow of between $130 and
$145 million at midpoint of fiscal 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance
range
* Plan to reduce gross debt by approximately $100 million in
2017
