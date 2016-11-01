UPDATE 2-PayPal outlook muted on mobile competition, currency trends
Jan 26 PayPal Holdings Inc offered a subdued outlook on Thursday, as it faced unpredictable currency fluctuations and an increasingly competitive digital payments market.
Nov 1 Pfizer Inc
* Pfizer discontinues global development of Bococizumab, its investigational pcsk9 inhibitor
* Company will record a charge to GAAP and adjusted earnings in q4 of 2016 estimated to be approximately $0.04 per share
* Pfizer - "working to ensure that all regulatory authorities are informed, and that all trial investigators are informed and instructed on next steps"
* Pfizer will now halt two ongoing cardiovascular outcome studies, Spire-1 and Spire-2
* Pfizer - clinical information now available for Bococizumab indicates Bococizumab not likely to provide value to patients, physicians or shareholders
* Pfizer - will record the charge as research and development charge in q4 of 2016 and is incorporating this estimated impact into its updated 2016 financial guidance
* Pfizer discontinues global development of Bococizumab, its investigational pcsk9 inhibitor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alignvest Acquisition Corporation obtains final order of qualifying for transaction with Trilogy International Partners LLC
* Says announced 2017 financial guidance with adjusted ebitda expected to range from $295.0 million to $315.0 million.