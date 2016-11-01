Nov 1 Harris Corp

* Harris corporation reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.39 excluding items

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.27

* Q1 revenue $1.75 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.74 billion

* Reaffirms FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share view $5.70 to $5.90 excluding items

* Reaffirms FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share view $5.53 to $5.73

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $7.11 billion to $7.33 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reiterated guidance for fiscal 2017 for GAAP net income in a range of $5.53 to $5.73 per diluted share

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP net income in a range of $5.70 to $5.90 per diluted share

* Guidance for fiscal 2017 revenue is unchanged in a range of $7.11 billion to $7.33 billion

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.78, revenue view $7.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S