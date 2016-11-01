UPDATE 2-PayPal outlook muted on mobile competition, currency trends
Jan 26 PayPal Holdings Inc offered a subdued outlook on Thursday, as it faced unpredictable currency fluctuations and an increasingly competitive digital payments market.
Nov 1 Envision Healthcare Holdings Inc
* Envision Healthcare reports third quarter results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.36
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.13
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.39 to $1.42
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net revenue of $1.64 billion, an increase of 19.8%
* 2016 outlook anticipates that lower volume growth at both Emcare and AMR will continue into Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alignvest Acquisition Corporation obtains final order of qualifying for transaction with Trilogy International Partners LLC
* Says announced 2017 financial guidance with adjusted ebitda expected to range from $295.0 million to $315.0 million.