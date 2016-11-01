UPDATE 2-PayPal outlook muted on mobile competition, currency trends
Jan 26 PayPal Holdings Inc offered a subdued outlook on Thursday, as it faced unpredictable currency fluctuations and an increasingly competitive digital payments market.
Nov 1 Cbiz Inc -
* Quarterly same-unit revenue up 1.0%
* Sees 2016 fully diluted earnings per share to increase 12% to 15% over reported $0.66 for 2015
* Cbiz reports third-quarter and nine-month 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.20 from continuing operations
* Q3 revenue rose 6.8 percent to $199.8 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 6 to 8 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alignvest Acquisition Corporation obtains final order of qualifying for transaction with Trilogy International Partners LLC
* Says announced 2017 financial guidance with adjusted ebitda expected to range from $295.0 million to $315.0 million.