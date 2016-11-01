Nov 1 Cbiz Inc -

* Quarterly same-unit revenue up 1.0%

* Sees 2016 fully diluted earnings per share to increase 12% to 15% over reported $0.66 for 2015

* Cbiz reports third-quarter and nine-month 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.20 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue rose 6.8 percent to $199.8 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 6 to 8 percent