* Quarterly total revenues C$1.12 billion versus C$1.05 billion last year

* Q3 CASM 12.50 cents versus 12.83 cents

* Q3 ASM 7.6 billion versus 6.9 billion

* Q3 yield 17.53 cents versus 18.51 cents

* Q3 RPM 6.4 billion versus 5.6 billion

* Q3 load factor 84.0 percent versus 81.8 percent

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of C$0.14 per share

* Westjet reports record third quarter net earnings

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.97

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.97

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S