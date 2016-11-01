UPDATE 2-PayPal outlook muted on mobile competition, currency trends
Jan 26 PayPal Holdings Inc offered a subdued outlook on Thursday, as it faced unpredictable currency fluctuations and an increasingly competitive digital payments market.
Nov 1 Westjet Airlines Ltd -
* Quarterly total revenues C$1.12 billion versus C$1.05 billion last year
* Q3 CASM 12.50 cents versus 12.83 cents
* Q3 ASM 7.6 billion versus 6.9 billion
* Q3 yield 17.53 cents versus 18.51 cents
* Q3 RPM 6.4 billion versus 5.6 billion
* Q3 load factor 84.0 percent versus 81.8 percent
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of C$0.14 per share
* Westjet reports record third quarter net earnings
* Q3 earnings per share C$0.97
* Q3 earnings per share C$0.97
* Alignvest Acquisition Corporation obtains final order of qualifying for transaction with Trilogy International Partners LLC
* Says announced 2017 financial guidance with adjusted ebitda expected to range from $295.0 million to $315.0 million.