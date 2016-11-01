UPDATE 2-PayPal outlook muted on mobile competition, currency trends
Jan 26 PayPal Holdings Inc offered a subdued outlook on Thursday, as it faced unpredictable currency fluctuations and an increasingly competitive digital payments market.
Nov 1 Nisource Inc -
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.15, revenue view $4.73 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Nisource Inc says reaffirmed its expectation of delivering annual dividend increases of 4-6 percent
* Nisource Inc says expects to complete approximately $1.5 billion in planned utility infrastructure investments in 2017
* By year end,expects to replace about 410 miles of priority distribution pipelines,about 60 miles underground cable,about 1,200 electric poles
* Nisource reports third quarter 2016 earnings
* Q3 non-gaap operating earnings per share $0.06 from continuing operations
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.07 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap operating earnings per share $1.05 to $1.10
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap operating earnings per share $1.12 to $1.18
* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alignvest Acquisition Corporation obtains final order of qualifying for transaction with Trilogy International Partners LLC
* Says announced 2017 financial guidance with adjusted ebitda expected to range from $295.0 million to $315.0 million.