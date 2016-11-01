BRIEF-Summit Midstream sees 2017 adjusted EBIDTA between $295 mln to $325 mln
* Says announced 2017 financial guidance with adjusted ebitda expected to range from $295.0 million to $315.0 million.
Nov 1 American Electric Power Company Inc
* Sees 2016 operating eps guidance $3.75 to $3.85
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* American electric power company inc says estimated eps on a gaap basis $0.96 to $1.06 in 2016
* Aep reports third-quarter 2016 earnings
* Q3 operating earnings per share $1.30
* Q3 gaap loss per share $1.56
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Raises fy 2016 operating earnings per share view to $3.75 to $3.85 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says announced 2017 financial guidance with adjusted ebitda expected to range from $295.0 million to $315.0 million.
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. announces 3-for-2 stock split and quarterly dividend increase of 12.5%