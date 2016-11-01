Nov 1 Bombardier Inc

* Bombardier Business Aircraft - for quarter ending September 30, 2016, bombardier delivered 36 business jets in its segments

* Bombardier Business Aircraft - company also announced gross orders for 30 aircraft in quarter, bringing its year-to-date total to 122

* Bombardier business Aircraft - Bombardier anticipates exceeding its guidance of 150 business aircraft deliveries in 2016

* Bombardier Business Aircraft kicks off NBAA with solid order and delivery performance