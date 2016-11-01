BRIEF-Summit Midstream sees 2017 adjusted EBIDTA between $295 mln to $325 mln
* Says announced 2017 financial guidance with adjusted ebitda expected to range from $295.0 million to $315.0 million.
Nov 1 Bombardier Inc
* Bombardier Business Aircraft - for quarter ending September 30, 2016, bombardier delivered 36 business jets in its segments
* Bombardier Business Aircraft - company also announced gross orders for 30 aircraft in quarter, bringing its year-to-date total to 122
* Bombardier business Aircraft - Bombardier anticipates exceeding its guidance of 150 business aircraft deliveries in 2016
* Bombardier Business Aircraft kicks off NBAA with solid order and delivery performance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. announces 3-for-2 stock split and quarterly dividend increase of 12.5%