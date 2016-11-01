PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 1 MarineMax Inc:
* MarineMax reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.22
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $227.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $220.9 million
* Sees fy2017 earnings per share $1.04 to $1.14
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.18 excluding items
* Expects fully taxed earnings per diluted share to be in range of $1.04 to $1.14 for fiscal 2017
* Same-Store sales for quarter increased over 12%, on top of 17% growth for comparable period last year
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. announces 3-for-2 stock split and quarterly dividend increase of 12.5%
* Civeo Corporation comments on recent macroeconomic developments and issues fourth quarter 2016 preliminary financial information and 2017 financial guidance