BRIEF-Summit Midstream sees 2017 adjusted EBIDTA between $295 mln to $325 mln
* Says announced 2017 financial guidance with adjusted ebitda expected to range from $295.0 million to $315.0 million.
Nov 1 Mosaic Co
* Q3 diammonium phosphate (dap) average selling price $326 per tonne versus $451 per tonne last year
* Net sales in phosphates segment were $930 million for q3, down from $1.0 billion last year
* Q3 phosphate sales volumes 2.5 million tonnes versus 2.1 million tonnes last year
* Total sales volumes for phosphates segment are expected to range from 2.1 to 2.4 million tonnes for q4 of 2016
* Mosaic's realized dap price, fob plant, is estimated to range from $300 to $330 per tonne for q4
* Total sales volumes for potash segment are expected to range from 1.9 to 2.1 million tonnes for q4 of 2016
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures to range from $750 to $850 million
* Total sales volumes for international distribution segment are expected to range from 1.7 to 1.9 million tonnes for q4 of 2016
* Q3 sales $2.0 billion versus $2.1 billion
* Q3 earnings per share $0.11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. announces 3-for-2 stock split and quarterly dividend increase of 12.5%