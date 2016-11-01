BRIEF-Summit Midstream sees 2017 adjusted EBIDTA between $295 mln to $325 mln
* Says announced 2017 financial guidance with adjusted ebitda expected to range from $295.0 million to $315.0 million.
Nov 1 Rowan Companies Plc
* Q3 earnings per share $0.04
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Rowan companies plc- qtrly net income included $34.3 million (after tax) non-cash asset impairment charge
* Rowan companies plc- qtrly net income also included $1.4 million (after tax) credit from litigation-related matter
* Rowan reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 revenue $379.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $362.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. announces 3-for-2 stock split and quarterly dividend increase of 12.5%