BRIEF-Summit Midstream sees 2017 adjusted EBIDTA between $295 mln to $325 mln
* Says announced 2017 financial guidance with adjusted ebitda expected to range from $295.0 million to $315.0 million.
Nov 1 Oshkosh Corp
* Announces 11 percent increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.21 per share
* Reaffirms its fiscal 2017 diluted earnings per share estimate
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.38, revenue view $6.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY results impacted by $17.5 million, or $0.23 per share, after-tax asset impairment and workforce reduction charge in access equipment segment
* Sees fy 2017 net sales of $6.5 billion to $6.7 billion
* Sees fy 2017 operating income of $390 million to $430 million
* Reaffirms fy 2017 earnings per share view $3.00 to $3.40
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.05 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share $0.82
* Q4 sales $1.76 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.68 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. announces 3-for-2 stock split and quarterly dividend increase of 12.5%