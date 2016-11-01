BRIEF-Summit Midstream sees 2017 adjusted EBIDTA between $295 mln to $325 mln
* Says announced 2017 financial guidance with adjusted ebitda expected to range from $295.0 million to $315.0 million.
Nov 1 P H Glatfelter Co
* Qtrly consolidated net sales totaled $405.3 million versus $420.0 million
* Q3 revenue view $426.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* P H Glatfelter Co - capital expenditures are expected to total between $155 million and $170 million for 2016
* Glatfelter reports third quarter 2016 earnings
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.54
* Q3 earnings per share $0.44
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says announced 2017 financial guidance with adjusted ebitda expected to range from $295.0 million to $315.0 million.
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. announces 3-for-2 stock split and quarterly dividend increase of 12.5%